After surfacing in the "Pale Ivory" iteration this week, we now have a look at another women's exclusive style of the Nike Dunk coming in 2021.

Shared by Solebyjc on Instagram yesterday is a first look at the Dunk Low in the "White/Black/White" colorway. This pair keeps it simple with a white-based upper that's paired with black overlays appearing along the toe box, heel counter and Swoosh logos. The contrasting color scheme also works its way onto the tooling with a white midsole and black outsole.

In addition to this shoe, there are more Nike Dunks reportedly releasing in 2021 including a handful of High colorways for women.

As of now, a release date for this women's exclusive Nike Dunk Low has yet to be announced by the brand, but according to the leak account, this pair is slated to drop in early 2021. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (12/26): Initially rumored to be a women's exclusive release, Foot Locker's release calendar revealed that this black and white colorway of the Dunk Low is releasing in full-family sizing on Jan. 14, 2021 for $100. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates.

UPDATE (12/28): Thanks to @US_11 on Twitter, an official look at the Dunk Low in the simple black and white colorway has surfaced ahead of its scheduled Jan. 14, 2021 release. Grab a detailed look below.

UPDATE (01/02): Here's an official look at the Dunk Low in the black and white make up ahead of its Jan. 14 launch date.

Image via Nike

