Releases for the revitalized Nike Dunk will reportedly continue to spill over into 2021 with a new collection of women's-exclusive styles on the way.

According to sneaker leaker group py_rates, four different pairs of the Dunk High are expected to hit shelves sometime next year including "White/Dkslfr," "Sail/Ftblgy," "Sail/Crmtnt," and "Sail/Team R" colorways wearing the fan-favorite two-tone color blocking. Given its far-off release date, images of the shoe have yet to leak, but mock-up photos are provided to show readers what can be expected.

As of now, this group of Nike Dunks is scheduled to show up sometime in 2021, but an official release date has yet to be announced by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.