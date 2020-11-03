After learning earlier this year that a series of women's exclusive Nike Dunk High colorways are hitting shelves in 2021, we're now getting a first look at one of the upcoming pairs.

Images were shared by Solebyjc on Instagram this week of the beloved silhouette in a new "Pale Ivory" makeup, which dons the traditional two-tone color blocking with a sail hue predominantly covering the leather upper and contrasted by light purple overlays—including on the Swoosh. The look continues with a sail midsole and a purple outsole underneath. Check out a closer look below.

While official release details haven't been confirmed by Nike, leaked info is suggesting that this women's exclusive Nike Dunk High "Pale Ivory" will launch at select Nike retailers sometime in early 2021.

Image via Solebyjc