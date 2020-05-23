Looking ahead to 2021, it appears that more colorways of the revitalized Nike Dunks may be heading to retailers throughout next year.

According to py_rates, the releases kick off with two Dunk Highs arriving during earlier months. The bulk of the drops are expected to drop in the latter half of the year including at least seven colorways of the Dunk Low with one rumored to be in celebration of Black History Month observed annually in February and two more iterations of the high-top. Although early leaks have yet to surface, the sneaker account has provided mock-up imagery to a majority of the upcoming styles.

As of now, Nike has not yet announced the official release dates for the upcoming wave of Dunks but keep it locked to Sole Collector for further developments in the coming months.