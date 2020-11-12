The Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu releases are abundant this season with a new style coming on the heels of last week's yellow colorway.

Next up for the collaborative model is a monochrome black-based make up. The entire sneaker, from its Primeknit upper to its supportive cage, Boost midsole, and signature NMD inserts, is covered in black. Like most of Pharell's designs, this shoe features vertical embroidery down the upper that spells out "Human Race" in Chinese. White shoelaces break up the otherwise all-black design, and an alternate pair of black laces are included for the full stealth treatment.

After this black makeup, the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu is expected to release soon in aqua blue and pink colors.

The black Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu releases next week on Nov. 19 from adidas.com/pharrell, the Addidas Confirmed app, and select global retailers.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas