Adidas has been going heavy on the Pharrell NMD Hu releases as of late, which is evident with the launch of five new styles earlier this month. For those who can't get enough of the lifestyle runner, additional pairs are hitting retail soon.

Arriving next month is a new trio of styles with pairs dressed in tonal pink, blue, and a yellow-based iteration pictured here. The shoe wears a predominantly yellow color scheme on the Primeknit upper with embroidered text running vertically down the midfoot while a black sock liner adds a touch of contrast. Continuing the look is yellow cages on both sides, a matching Boost midsole, and outsole.

This unreleased colorway was shared on social media last month by Pharrell himself and was featured alongside a handful of styles that have recently made its way to retail.

Readers can expect this "Yellow" iteration of the Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu to release on Nov. 7 at Adidas.com and at select retailers.

Image via Riley Jones

Image via Riley Jones

Image via Riley Jones

Image via Riley Jones