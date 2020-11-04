After previews of upcoming yellow and pink colorways, a third new Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu has surfaced.

Joining the already previewed yellow and Pink makeups is a new aqua colorway seen with the official product images here. The latest style wears a tonal light blue color scheme predominantly on the knit upper and is combined with a black sock liner. The knitting is also embroidered with the text "ULUNTU," a South African word that translates to "humanity." Continuing the monochromatic look are blue lacing cages and stabilizers on the sides while a matching Boost midsole and outsole appear underneath. Grab a detailed look below.

A release date for the Pharrell NMD Hu in the "Aqua" colorway has not yet been announced, but it will retail for $220 at Adidas.com/Pharrell and at select Adidas stockists including at Shop Nice Kicks.

