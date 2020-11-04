Additional colorways of Pharrell Williams' recently revived Adidas NMD Hu shoe are releasing in November, this time in a bold pink colorway.

Arriving alongside the vibrant yellow colorway that was previewed last week is another monochromatic offering seen with this pink makeup. The style is kept minimal, with the knitted upper dressed in a light pink hue that's paired with a contrasting black sock liner, while the text reading "Human Race" in Chinese is embroidered on the knitting. The NMD Hu's traditional lacing cages appear on the sides along with the usual full-length Boost midsole—which is also colored pink—sitting underneath. Grab an official look below.

This pink colorway of the Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu is currently expected to launch on Nov. 7 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers including at Shop Nice Kicks. The shoe will retail for $220.

Image via Adidas

