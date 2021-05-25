With two styles already in the can, Bad Bunny is getting ready to add a third colorway of his Adidas Forum Buckle Low to the mix.

The Puerto Rican rapper’s longtime friend Janthony Oliveras previewed the least colorful pair of the collaborative silhouette so far on Instagram earlier this week. It features a tonal makeup donning an all-black palette on its leather and suede upper. While the inspiration behind the latest style is currently unknown, it’s possible that the pair will once again take a themed approach, as Oliveras is seen posing in front of an 8 ball with the shoes on his feet, hinting at the potential inspiration.

As of now, the release details for Bad Bunny’s latest Forum Buckle Low collab have not been announced by Adidas, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments in the coming months.