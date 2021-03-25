As promised earlier this month, more sneaker collaborations between Bad Bunny and Adidas are on the way, and it doesn’t appear fans will need to wait much longer before they hit shelves.

Today, official Adidas product images have surfaced of Bad Bunny’s Forum Buckle Low collab in a subtle pink iteration. Similar to their inaugural “The First Café” release, the Puerto Rican artist updates the basketball silhouette with a buckle-fastened strap on the midfoot, double-stacked tongues, and a fastening system on the heel. Completing the look is a semi-translucent pink midsole and a solid pink outsole. The theme behind the latest color scheme has yet to be revealed.

There’s currently no release info available for Bad Bunny’s latest Forum Buckle Low collab, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments in the weeks ahead.

Image via Adidas

