Following multiple rounds of teasers, Bad Bunny’s first Adidas collaboration is finally releasing.

Today, the sportswear brand shared the full release details surrounding the Puerto Rican rapper’s new Forum Buckle Low shoe. Dubbed “The First Café”, the sneaker is a nod to the cup of coffee that the artist frequently starts his day with. Bad Bunny’s rendition of the Forum sports a predominantly brown leather upper that’s paired with suede overlays along with a unique buckle setup at the midfoot.

“Today, it feels great to create my own design with people who I share the same sentiment, Bad Bunny said. “It feels amazing knowing that my next steps will be in my own sneakers.”

Aside from their inaugural sneaker release, Adidas and Bad Bunny also confirmed a long-term partnership together, which includes producing a number of collaborative projects over the next few seasons.

Bad Bunny’s “The First Café” Adidas Forum Buckle Low collab is releasing on March 17 via the Confirmed app in Europe and the U.S., at select global retailers and on Uber Eats in Puerto Rico.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas