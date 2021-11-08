Aimé Leon Dore has teamed back up with New Balance for a new series of collaborations. This time around, the partnership focuses on the New Balance 993, a model we’ve seen reworked by brands like Bodega and Joe Freshgoods in 2021.

The two upcoming 993s feature staple New Balance materials like suede overlays and mesh paneling. One pair features a brown and green upper, while the other primarily uses cream and blue with maroon detailing. Both pairs utilize a black midsole and outsole.

The drawing for the duo of Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 993s is open now on amieleondore.com and runs through November 9 at 11:59 PM ET. Sizing runs from men’s 4 through 13, and each pair retails for $200.

