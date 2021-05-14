After linking up with Vans in March, Boston sneaker boutique Bodega has another sneaker collab coming to celebrate its 15 years in business.

Earlier today, the store unveiled its upcoming New Balance 990v3 collab across its social media channels with the photo of the shoe captioned “Here to stay.” The forthcoming pair dons a predominantly brown color scheme with a darker shade of the hue working its way onto the mesh on the upper as well as on the suede overlay panels, while a lighter tone appears on the leather overlays. Adding to the look is a grey “N” logo on the sides along with a teal sockliner, while an earth-toned Encap tooling cushions the underfoot.

As of now, no release details for this Bodega x New Balance 990v3 have been provided but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.