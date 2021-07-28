It’s been over a year since Joe Freshgoods dropped his heralded “No Emotions Are Emotions” New Balance 992 collab, and continuing the fruitful partnership in 2021 is yet another sneaker collab coming soon.

The Chicago designer has been teasing his latest work with the Boston-based sportswear brand on social media for the past few weeks and this time, his collab involves a new iteration of the New Balance 990v3 dubbed “Outside Clothes.”

The shoe wears a brown-based color scheme with blue mesh serving as the base of the upper. The shoe also features contrasting green hits on the eyestay as well as on the “JFG” and “Outside Clothes” embroidery on the heel counter.

In addition to the shoe, teaser images shared by Freshgoods reveal that matching apparel will be included in the upcoming capsule.

There’s currently no release date available for the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v3 “Outside Clothes” collab, but it’s expected to drop soon. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.