During the summer of 2019, Virgil Abloh took over MCA Chicago with his "Figures of Speech" exhibit highlighted by dozens of unreleased Off-White x Nike samples. The spread gave us first looks at pairs that have since materialized such as the women's Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Sail" and Off-White x Nike Vapor Street, as well as some that are still speculated to release soon.

Adding fuel to the buzz over one pair in particular is Abloh's public---domain.com website, which has highlighted the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Canary Yellow" as "ACTUALLY PENDING." Joining the yellow Air Jordan 1 in this distinction is the Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Low, Serena Williams' Off-White x Nike Court Flare 2 PEs, and two yellow Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s.

There's currently no further information on a release for this Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Canary Yellow" or the other aforementioned styles, but we'll update this page as more details are confirmed.

