Earlier today, Virgil Abloh presented his Off-White Spring/Summer 2020 "PLASTIC" collection at Paris Fashion Week. One of the highlights from the presentation was the first look at a Nike Dunk Low collaboration with legendary graffitti artist Futura.

Two colorways were shown off on the runway alongside various other Off-White designs covered in Futura artwork. One featured a UNC-esque blue and white color scheme with bright orange laces. The other opted for an orange leather upper, dark blue accents, a white Swoosh, and graffiti-styled graphics on the side panel.

Other details include Abloh's signature collaborative branding stamp on the side panel, Helvetica "SHOELACES" text on the laces, translucent outsoles that act as a window to Futura's recognizable signature, and the addition of an unconventional lacing system atop the traditional setup of the Dunk Low. The "FL" branding seen on the lateral heel of past Futura projects with Nike like the "FLOM" Dunk High also makes a return on these newly surfaced collabs.

An exact release date has yet to be announced for the Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Low collection, but take a look at initial images below.

UPDAYE (01/12): A year and a half after the shoes debuted at Paris Fashion Week, the Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Lows could finally be due for a release. The sneakers were featured tonight on Abloh's public---domain.com site along with other unreleased collabs and listed as "ACTUALLY PENDING." Based on the language used, it seems likely that both of these pairs will release soon, possibly this year. Check back soon for updated info.

Image via virgilabloh

Image via virgilabloh

Image via virgilabloh

Image via virgilabloh