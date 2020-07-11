Fresh off the release of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5, Virgil Abloh may have another Air Jordan collaboration dropping later this year but this time in the form of an Air Jordan 4.

Spotted on the runway during the fashion label's Fall/Winter 2020/21 womenswear collection was one of the coveted Off-White x Air Jordan 4 samples that were on display at Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibit at MCA Chicago. Similar to his past sneaker projects, the model has been given a deconstructed look and features a tonal "Sail" color scheme while familiar details like "Air" branding printed on the midsole, a cream zip tie and hang tag also made an appearance.

As of now, Abloh and Jordan Brand has yet to confirm that this Off-White x Air Jordan 4 is indeed releasing but leaker group py_rates is reporting that the pair has a targeted drop date of late summer and will be able exclusively in women's sizing for a retail price of $200. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (06/03): According to zSneakerheadz, the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 collab is now slated to drop on July 25 for $200. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (07/10): While the July 25 release date hasn't been confirmed by Jordan Brand or Virgil Abloh, official images of the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women's have surfaced, which typically indicates that the launch is near. We'll update you with new details as they're announced.

Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Retro Women's

Release Date: 07/25/20

Color: Sail/Muslin-White-Black

Style #: CV9388-100

Price: 200

