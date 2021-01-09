There are more Lego x Adidas sneakers are on the way as confirmed by the brands late last year and now, we have a first look at what the duo has in store in 2021.

Official images of six previously unseen ZX 8000 styles surfaced this week revealing new monochromatic iterations instead of the multi-colored make up that dropped as part of the Three Stripes' A-ZX series. The forthcoming pairs come in tonal green, blue, red, yellow, grey, and black colorways including Lego bricks detailing on the heel counter and lubrae, while co-branding appears on the tongue and footbed. The look is completed with matching Torsion System soles.

As of now, the release info for this Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 collection has yet to be announced by the brands but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Adidas

