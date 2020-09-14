Last month, sources informed Complex that Adidas is dropping a collaboration with Lego that could arrive as early as September and now, there's confirmation that the project is indeed happening.

The toy company shared a teaser video across all its social media platforms today, revealing a glimpse that it's working on a special iteration of the ZX 8000. The sneaker is releasing as part of the Three Stripes' A-ZX series, a group of ZX styles that are represented by each letter of the alphabet.

The Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 sneaker was initially pegged for a late September or early October release, but the date printed on the box seen in the video suggests that the shoe could arrive on Sept. 25. As of now, the release details surrounding the collab have yet to be confirmed by the brands, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (09/14): Here's an official look at the Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 collab. The shoe is currently expected to release on Sept. 25, but the release info has yet to be confirmed by the brands.

Image via Adidas

