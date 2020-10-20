Last month's release of the Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 collaboration isn't the last we've seen of the duo.

Adidas confirmed today that it has signed a multi-year partnership with Lego. According to the Three Stripes, the initial discussions began in 2017 when the brands laid out plans for future releases. The forthcoming product will extend beyond footwear to include items for various sports and age groups, but specific details have yet to be revealed.

"It’s our mission to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow and help children be creative and learn the skills they need to thrive," said Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer at the Lego Group. "Great play experiences are a fun way to learn and build creative confidence, and so is sport – and that’s why we’re so excited about his partnership. Together, play and sport let children experience collaboration and the principles of fair-play, as well as build mental resilience. These are crucial life-skills that can help children unlock their full potential."

The future collaborative products from the Lego and Adidas partnership will begin releasing in December and will continue throughout 2021.