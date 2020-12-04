It didn't take long before Under Armour introduced a new signature basketball sneaker for Stephen Curry's new Curry Brand.

Under Armour revealed the Curry Flow 8 today and while this is the first shoe to launch under the new sub-brand, this will be Curry's eighth signature shoe to release. According to the brand, it took more than three years to develop the Curry Flow 8 in large part due to the implementation of its new cushioning platform in the midsole called UA Flow. Under Armour says this model reimagines how a basketball shoe is traditionally designed by eliminating a rubber outsole, but still providing a grippy on-court feel.

Image via Under Armour

"We call it a unicorn foam," says Tom Luedecke, Under Armour Innovation’s Director of Footwear Design. "This system is completely built the opposite way from the ground up. We started with a soft, flexible foam with no outsole and added just the right amount of stability into it for Stephen’s game."

The innovative design continues with the use of a sock-like upper featuring two layers of mesh that work dynamically, which allows the foot to move freely on the court while still being guarded. Adding to the look is the new Curry Brand logos stamped on the tongue's pull tab and on the heel counter.

Priced at $160, the Curry Flow 8 will release globally on Currybrand.com, at UA Brand House stores on Dec. 11.

Image via Under Armour