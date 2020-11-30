Since the introduction of his signature line in 2014, Stephen Curry and Under Armour have introduced a new UA Curry shoe every year, but this time, they're taking things to another level.

Today, Under Armour unveiled a new sub-brand for the Golden State Warriors' superstar guard that's appropriately called the Curry Brand, but the line isn't solely focused on releasing new products. UA confirmed that a percentage of Curry Brand's annual earning will be invested back into under-served communities. By 2025, the Curry Brand hopes to create at least 20 safe places for kids to play, support 125 programs that uplift young athletes, and provide opportunities to train more than 15,000 coaches that will positively impact over 100,000 kids.

"Curry Brand is all about doing good in everything that we do," Curry said. "I’ve tried to embody that in my own actions, and I think it’s also something that other people can really get behind no matter where they are in life or what their goals are, sports or otherwise. We all have the ability to impact the next person and to give back in some way, and that’s more important now than ever before."

While Curry is known for his basketball prowess, his sub-brand will carry footwear, apparel, and accessories across multiple categories, including for one of his favorite pastimes, golfing. The Curry Brand launches at UA retailers tomorrow.

Image via Under Armour