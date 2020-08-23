After it was recently applied to the New Balance 992 and 998, Ronnie Fieg is revisiting the "Steel Blue" color palette on the model that started it all.

Both the Made in USA 1300 and the new RC1300 will make up Kith and New Balance’s ongoing CL program. The first style inverts the classic "Steel Blue" color blocking but still retains its signature elements including the premium pigskin suede upper with mesh quarter panels and suede overlays, which sits atop an Encap tooling. The latter pair comes with the OG "Steel Blue" upper but is reimagined with an Encap Reveal sole.

The Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 1300CL capsule is launching on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. EST on Kith.com and at Kith Tokyo, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, and Hirshleifers stores. The 1300 retails for $180 while the RC1300 will come with a $150 price tag.

Image via Kith

