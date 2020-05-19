Ronnie Fieg took to social media today to preview an upcoming New Balance 992 that's releasing as part of Kith's Spring 2 collection for this year.

The pair was initially spotted on Kith's runway show during New York Fashion Week last year, which features a "Steel Blue"-like mesh upper with premium grey suede overlays for the mudguard, toe cap, and heel counter. It's worth noting that this pair is said to be releasing exclusively at Kith, but does not appear to be an actual collaboration between the brands.

As of now, the release for this New Balance 992 has yet to be revealed by Fieg but we'll keep you updated with new information as they become available.

UPDATE (05/19): Alongside the upcoming New Balance 992, Fieg has teased a new iteration of the 998 on Instagram that appears to borrow inspiration from the "Steel Blue" 1300. According to the post, both styles are slated to drop as part of Kith's Spring 2020 collection, but a specific date has yet to be announced.