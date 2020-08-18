It turns out yesterday's leaks of the upcoming yellow and white Nike Dunk Low colorway will be part of a larger collection reportedly releasing next year.

Specifically, the group of styles will be dropping exclusively in women's sizing including this latest "Green Glow" pair shared by Sneakerjamz. The shoe keeps it light on colors with green overlays breaking up the white-based upper. Women's-exclusive releases for the model don't only apply to the Low, as a bevy of colorways for the High are also expected to be dropping throughout 2021.

As of now, the release details for the Nike Dunk Low Women's "Green Glow" has yet to be announced by the brand.

Nike Dunk Low Women's "Green Glow"

Release Date: 2021

Color: White/Green Glow

Style #: CU1726-188

Price: $100

Image via Sneakerjamz

