Releases for the popular Nike Dunk show no sign of slowing down, as the model has emerged in yet another colorway.

Early images shared by wavegod_thelegend and spicychickenwings on Instagram show that the Dunk Low will arrive again in its most classic color blocking, featuring a predominately white leather upper with yellow accents continuing throughout the shoe. While there's no indication on when this iteration will be hitting shelves, the leaked pictures suggests that a retail launch could be happening soon.

Image via spicychickenwings