After learning that the Nike LeBron 8 will be making its welcomed return later this year, a memorable PE is reportedly joining the retro lineup.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the away colorway of the "St. Vincent-St. Mary" LeBron 8 that was originally created for LeBron James' former high school basketball team back in 2010 is slated to make its retail debut sometime between late 2020 and early 2021.

While early images of the retro have yet to surface, the leaker account is suggesting that it will be identical to the unreleased version featuring a green-based upper with gold accents on the Swoosh, speckled midsoles and outsole.

An exact release date for this Nike LeBron 8 PE "SVSM Away" has yet to be confirmed by the Swoosh but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

Nike LeBron 8 "SVSM Away"

Release Date: Late 2020/Early 2021

Color: Deep Forest/Metallic Gold-White

Style #: DH4055-300