LeBron James has been seen wearing several different Los Angeles Lakers-themed sneakers during his time with the team. First he appeared in a pair of Lakers-inspired Nike LeBron 3s during summer league last year, and most recently the LeBron 7 "Lakers" hit retailers to quick sellouts across the world. Now it appears another LeBron silhouette is will be donning the purple and gold.
News via Soleheatonfeet suggests that a Nike Lebron 8 may be arriving later this year in what is described as a "Lakers" colorway. The model was last available in 2011. It was the first shoe James wore as a member of the Miami Heat and famously gave us the iconic "South Beach" colorway.
There are no images or mock-ups for these yet, but the description suggests a purple-based shoe with gold accents. This would be the second LeBron signature model to re-release in a "Lakers" colorway.
A release date hasn't been announced, but stay locked to Sole Collector for updates as they become available.
Nike LeBron 8 QS "Lakers"
Release Date: Late 2020
Color: Court Purple/Court Purple-University Gold-University Gold
Style #: DC8380-500