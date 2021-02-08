Vans is joining in on this year’s Black History Month celebrations by partnering with four rising Black artists to create a special footwear collaboration.

The artists that the brand is highlighting include Rewina Beshue, whose work ranges from multimedia, painting, printmaking, and graphic design; Sydney G. James, one of the leading creative voices in southeast Michigan; Chris Martin, a multifaceted artist that explores the African Diaspora as well as spotlights the rich history of The South; and lastly Tony Whlgn, a visual artist who’s best known for his work using unconventional mediums.

For this partnership, the aforementioned artists have created their own custom Vans design that fans can also create at Vans.com. The custom styles will also be featured in all Vans stores across the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, Vans is making a $40,000 donation to the Black Arts Future Fund, an organization that’s devoted to uplifting and enhancing the future of Black arts and culture. This donation will benefit both small and community-based Black arts organizations across the country.

As part of the brand’s ongoing “Foot the Bill” initiative, Vans is also giving back to Black-owned businesses each week in February including 606 Records in Chicago and Harriet’s Bookshop in Philadelphia.

Sydney G. James' custom Vans Slip-On, Image via Vans

Chris Martin's custom Vans Slip-On, Image via Vans