It’s been just over a month since Travis Scott was spotted wearing an unreleased Nike Air Trainer 1 collab, and now tentative release details are surfacing for what’s rumored to be a three-sneaker collection that will roll out in two separate drops.

According to social media leaker account @py_rates_, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 SP will hit retailers this holiday season a debut Coriander/Ashen Slate/Wheat/Light Sienna colorway follow by Lt Smoke Grey/Honeydew/Particle Grey and Dk Smoke Grey/Black/Iron Grey/Off-Noir iterations during Spring 2022.

As seen on the pair worn by Scott last month, the collaborative shoes are expected to feature his signature reverse Swoosh branding as well as a prominent Cactus Jack logo on the heel.

All thee pairs are expected to retail for $140 each, however the official release details have yet to be confirmed. Check back in the coming weeks for more information on the Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 SP collection.