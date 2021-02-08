With President’s Day just a week away, Sotheby’s is celebrating the holiday by selling an ultra-rare PE version of the Nike Hyperdunk made specifically for the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

According to Sotheby’s listing, this is one of only two pairs in existence, with the other shoe presumed to be in the former President’s possession. This USA-themed iteration of the Hyperdunk was created for the players on Team USA during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games and was part of the Swoosh’s “United We Rise” collection of USA Olympic apparel and sneakers.

The version made for former President Obama does feature subtle differences as seen with the official Presidential Seal on the tongue tag, the number ‘44’ embroidered by the toe, as well as insoles that feature bald eagles and the year America was founded.

Fans interested in buying this rare Nike Hyperdunk “Barack Obama” PE in a men’s size 12.5 will be able to do so on Feb. 12 at 4:44 p.m. ET on Sotheby’s Buy Now platform for a whopping price of $25,000.

Image via Sotheby's

