Fresh off of auctioning the record-breaking "Cult Classic Collection" last month, Sotheby's is now changing the way fans buy sneakers from them by partnering with Shoezeum for the launch of a new buy-it-now marketplace simply called The Sneakers Shop.

Starting today, fans can shop from the renowned auction house's new online store that's filled with rare gems from Shoezeum's collection including vintage sneakers, game-worn shoes, and rare accessories.

Some of the highlights include the Nike Moon shoe from 1972, a Tinker Hatfield-signed Nike Air Max 1 from the first Air Max Day celebration in 2014, a Reebok Pump PE game-worn and signed by Shaquille O'Neal, the pre-SB Nike Choad skateboarding shoe, a vintage Blue Ribbon Sports dealer bag from the '70s, and much more.

Readers can check out the rare selection of sneakers and accessories from Sotheby's "The Sneaker Shop" now on Sothebys.com.

A Tinker Hatfield-Signed Nike Air Max 1 "Air Max Day." Image via Sotheby's

Shaquille O'Neal's game-worn and signed Reebok Pump PE. Image via Retail Store

The Pre-SB Nike Choad. Image via Retail Store

The Blue Ribbon Sports Dealer Bag. Image via Retail Store