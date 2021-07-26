Earlier this month, Sotheby’s linked up with Project Blitz (owned by Andre Ljustina, aka Croatian Style) on a special “MJ’s Secret Stuff” auction centered around the sale of the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” PE sample.

This sample version of the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11 was intended to be worn by Michael Jordan in the original Space Jam film, but MJ never actually wore this pair. The shoe is made in his size 13 and has been autographed by Jordan with silver ink. This pair is also presented custom wood and velvet box with classic “Tune Squad” branding laser-etched on the inside of the lid.

Today, the shoe ended for a whopping price of $176,400, which was around the same price that the online auction house estimated the shoes would sell for prior to the bidding.

Image via Sotheby's

