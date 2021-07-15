In addition to all the new styles dropping from Nike and Converse this week coinciding with the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, there’s also another “Space Jam” sneaker up for grabs, but this one is going to cost considerably more than your usual drop.

This time, it’s a player sample of the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” courtesy of renowned auction house Sotheby’s. This shoe was made specifically for Michael Jordan to wear in the original Space Jam, but the pair never made it onto his feet. Now in 2021, it’s still in pristine (albeit yellowed) deadstock condition. The shoe comes in MJ’s size 13 and the left shoe is autographed in silver ink. A custom wooden box is also included with the shoe and the interior features a laser-etched graphic of the iconic Tune Squad logo.

The auction for this rare player sample edition of the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” starts today and runs until July 26. The pair is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000 when the auction closes. Readers who are interested can check out the lot here.

Image via Sotheby's

