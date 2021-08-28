Six of the hottest sneaker releases will be available at their original retail price tomorrow via the Sole Collector App’s Sole Sunday event.

To participate, readers will first need to have the app downloaded, signed in to your account, and make sure your notifications are turned on. Next, look for the Sole Sunday banner at the top of the home screen and when a drop opens, click “Enter the drop.” Then, fans will need to select their size and submit their payment info. When the drop closes, winners are selected at random and will receive an email that they secured a pair for retail.

The shoes that will be up for grabs in tomorrow’s sale include the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle, “British Khaki” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6, Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance 550 in the green and red colorways, the Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Paul,” and the “Desert Moss” Union x Air Jordan 4.

Readers can download the Sole Collector App now on the App Store as well as on the Google Play Store ahead of tomorrow’s Sole Sunday event.

