Sole Collector’s Sole Sunday sale is back for a second round.

This weekend, sneaker fans will have the chance to cop some of this year’s hottest sneaker releases at the original retail prices, exclusively on the Sole Collector App. The sneakers that will be up for grabs at their respective retail prices this Sunday include the “British Khaki” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6, Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle, Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Paul,” Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance 550 in both the green and red colorways and lastly, the “Desert Moss” Union x Air Jordan 4.

Readers can download the Sole Collector app now on the App Store as well as on the Google Play Store ahead of this weekend’s Sole Sunday event.