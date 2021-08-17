Fresh off of last month’s DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 release comes yet another sneaker collab from Rick Owens and Converse dropping soon.

Today, Converse revealed the DRKSHDW TURBOWPN, which is Owens’ take on the Converse Weapon basketball shoe that debuted in 1986. While the majority of the upper stays true to its original form with a premium leather construction, it now features an elongated tongue similar to the TURBODRK Chuck 70s—a signature look for Owens’ own work. There’s also heavy tweaking to the tooling as seen with the platform midsole that’s nearly doubled in height compared to its predecessor.

“When I discovered how powerful just oversizing something a little bit was, which I’ve done with a lot of my clothes, that became one of my tools,” Owens said.

Owen’s Converse DRKSHDW TURBOWPN shoe will be released on Aug. 31 at Converse.com, RickOwens.eu, Rick Owens shops, and select retailers, but retail pricing hasn’t been announced.