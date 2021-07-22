After a four-year collaborative partnership with Adidas came to an end in 2017, fashion designer Rick Owens has linked up with a number of brands for collaborative footwear, including his latest project with Converse.

Arriving next week is Owens’ Converse x DRKSHDW TurboDrk Chuck 70, which was previewed in January’s Rick Owens Fall 2021 runway show in January. As he’s known to do, Owens has applied a new twist to Converse’s Chuck 70 by reshaping the shoe, specifically extending the tongue and squaring off the front of the toe box.

“When I see something ubiquitous, I feel like I want to distort it. I don’t know what that’s about. Maybe it’s some kind of adolescent rage. But that’s one of the greatest appeals of the Chuck Taylor All Star,” said Owens.

Owens’ Converse x DRKSHDW TurboDrk Chuck 70 will be released on July 27 at Converse.com, RickOwens.eu, Rick Owens shops and select retailers. Additional Owens x Converse sneakers including the black-based Chuck Taylor All Star that’s seen below will hit shelves throughout 2021.

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse