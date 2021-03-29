After delivering the “Street Sleigh” colorway in December, Reebok will once again celebrate Allen Iverson’s affinity for motorsports with a new Question Mid release.

According to the brand this latest iteration, dubbed “I3 Motorsports,” will also pay tribute to Iverson’s flashy jewelry as referenced in the shoe’s striking color scheme. The color blocking is nearly identical to the aforementioned “Street Sleigh” makeup but switches things up with a metallic silver mudguard coupled with a black leather upper. Rounding out the look is a silver midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

Reebok’s early ties to the motorsports scene date back to the mid-’80s with a history in sponsorships prior to the introduction of Iverson’s racing-inspired Answer 4 and I3 apparel range that dropped in the early ‘00s.

Readers interested in the “I3 Motorsports” Reebok Question Mid will be able to pick up a pair starting on April 9 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok stockists for $140.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok