Reebok looked to the subculture surrounding motorsports as inspiration for its new "Street Sleigh" footwear and apparel collection.

The brand's history in the sport dates back to the mid-1980s as well as the introduction of the racing-inspired Answer 4 and I3 apparel line in the early 2000s with the help of NBA legend Allen Iverson. As we fast forward to the present day, the brand has introduced two new moto-inspired takes on the classic Question Mid and the new Classic Leather Legacy.

Both pairs are executed with a predominantly black leather upper that's paired with patent leather overlays inspired by the aesthetic of ATV and dirt bikes, which are known for their distinct matte and glossy accents. The collection will also include the debut of Reebok's new "Iverson Apparel" line boasting historic images captured by A.I.'s longtime photographer Gary Land.

Reebok's "Street Sleigh" footwear and apparel pack is available starting today at Reebok.com, and at select Reebok stockists for prices ranging from $80 to $140 with more from the "I3 Motorsports" line arriving in Spring 2021.

