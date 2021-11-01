Back in June, Palace and Vans linked up to deliver their first collaborative release with three new Authentic styles. Now, the duo has reunited with yet another sneaker capsule.

For the second drop, Palace has applied three fungi-inspired looks to Vans’ classic Sk8-Hi model and will be available in black and blue, marshmallow, and yellow colorways. The signature design element is found on the quarter panels of each pair, donning Palace branding with mushrooms sprouting from the text. Elsewhere, the collab features the traditional suede overlay panels on the eyestay and toebox, along with a white vulcanized outsole underneath.

Readers will be able to cop the Palace x Vans Sk8-Hi collection starting this Friday, Nov. 5 at Palaceskateboards.com and at select Palace and Vans stores and at select retailers in Japan on Nov. 6. As of now, retail pricing of the shoes hasn’t been announced.

Image via Vans