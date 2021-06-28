Iconic skate brands Palace and Vans have come together for the first time and their union is marked by a new footwear and apparel collection.

The project is centered around a trio of collaborative Vans Authentic styles with each pair featuring a repeating duck graphic on a salmon, black, or white-based upper. The look of each style is completed with a white vulcanized tooling, which is stamped with both the entities' signature logos on the side.

In addition, the Palace x Vans drop includes co-branded long-sleeve t-shirts donning the same color palettes as the shoes.

Readers that are interested will be able to pick up the Vans x Palace footwear and apparel collection at Palace stores in London, NYC, and Los Angeles, and Dover Street Market in London and Los Angeles this Friday, July 2 at 11 a.m. ET and will be available at select stockists in Tokyo and China on July 3.

Image via Vans