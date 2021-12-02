Nike SB has been using footwear from the brand’s All Conditions Gear (ACG) line as inspiration for some of its recent Dunk releases, and now another pair is reportedly arriving soon.

Next up is this “Medium Grey” SB Dunk High, a colorway that’s inspired by the classic ACG Air Super Dome boot according to @NikeSBorNothing on Instagram. The shoe wears a two-tone leather and suede upper that’s combined with a white Swoosh on the sides and black shoelaces. The most obvious callback to the ACG boot is the pink hits covering the tongue tag, heel tab, and insoles.

The account also revealed that the stateside release of the shoe has been scrapped while other regions across the globe were expected to receive them this month prior to supply chain issues.

As of now, official release details for this “Medium Grey” Nike SB Dunk High haven’t been announced by the brand but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

Image via Nike

