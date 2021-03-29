It appears that Nike SB has taken a page from its outdoor-focused All Conditions Gear (ACG) line for this upcoming SB Dunk release.

Next up for the Swoosh’s popular SB Dunk Low skate shoe is a bold color scheme that seemingly references the ACG Caldera boots from the ‘90s. The look starts off with a bright violet suede on the base of the upper and is paired with tan suede overlay panels and light blue accents covering the Swoosh. Adding to the outdoors-inspired look are speckled midsoles and black outsoles.

Last June, the sub-label also looked to the brand’s ACG catalog for a SB Dunk Low colorway inspired by the 1991 Air Terra ACG sneaker.

This “ACG Caldera” SB Dunk Low is scheduled to release this Friday, April 3 at select retailers in Europe including at Sneakersnstuff, but a stateside launch has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

Image via Nike

