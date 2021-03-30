It has been quite some time since Paul George and Playstation have linked up to release new styles of his signature sneakers, but that’s expected to be changing soon.

Newly leaked images shared by @Laceuphk show two new Nike PG 5 colorways that are inspired by the gaming giant’s new Playstation 5 console. The pairs boast contrasting white and blue-based color schemes with the console’s signature buttons stamped on the upper’s overlay panels. Co-branding appears on the tongue along with PS5 branding printed across the heel’s pull tab. Rounding out the look for both iterations is white midsoles and blue translucent outsoles.

As of now, a release date for these “Playstation 5” PG 5s has yet to be confirmed by Nike but the aforementioned account suggests that both pairs will arrive sometime in May. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via laceuphk

