Sony PlayStation and Nike Basketball’s collaboration on Paul George’s signature sneaker continues this month with a pair that couldn’t have had better timing.

With the PlaySation 5 hype showing no signs of slowing down, George’s fifth model gets an appropriately themed design. The “PS5” PG 5 keeps up the console collaboration by mimicking the look of the video game system itself. Its white upper represents the shell of the console, with black details representing the inner workings and blue accents for the PS5’s vibrant lights. Along with the co-branding throughout the shoe and the colorway, subtler details include raised PlayStation shapes on the upper.

An interesting aspect of the Playstation x Nike PG 5 “PS5”’s design process is that while both parties worked closely together, the new console had not been officially announced and thus actual images could not be shared. Instead, Sony Interactive Entertainment art director Yujin Morisawa verbally described the design and vision to the Nike team, who then transferred the concept to George’s latest shoe.

In addition to the white-based colorway seen here, the Playstation x Nike PG 5 is expected to release in at least one more style.

Readers can expect the Playstation x Nike PG 5 “PS5” to drop on May 14 globally followed by a North American launch on May 27 for a retail price of $120.

Image via Nike

