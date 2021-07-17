Before the official arrival of LeBron James’ 19th signature basketball shoe, there’s still more to come from the Nike LeBron 18.

The latest pair from the King James line to arrive is one that’s inspired by the unreleased “Stewie Griffin” Nike LeBron 6 sample as seen with the newly leaked images from @masterwook_ on Instagram. The multicolored makeup mixes in hues of orange, red, and blue on the upper, which takes inspiration from the toddler’s iconic overall while the bold outlines add a cartoon-inspired aesthetic to the shoe.

For now, there is no release info available for this “Stewie Griffin” Nike LeBron 18 Low but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.