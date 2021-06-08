With LeBron James set to star in the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Nike is using this opportunity to preview his next signature basketball shoe.

Appearing on the feet of King James throughout the course of the movie will be the Nike LeBron 19, which is once again developed by longtime Nike LeBron designer Jason Petrie. The shoe boasts a mid-cut construction combined with what appears to be Flywire appearing on the underlay panels. Featured in the tooling is a platform that incorporates a newly modeled Zoom Air forefoot unit along with a double-chambered Air Max unit at the heel.

Thus far, only two colorways of the LeBron 19 have been revealed by the brand—including an orange-based pair inspired by James’ Tune Squad uniform along with a white and blue makeup pictured below.

“In designing the LeBron 19, we were definitely guided by what was happening in the film,” says Petrie. “We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.”

As of now, release info for the LeBron 19 has yet to be announced by the brand but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.