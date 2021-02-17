In addition to Kevin Durant’s upcoming “All-Star” KD 13, a special colorway for fellow Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving’s signature Nike sneaker is also on the way for the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend.

For the latest Kyrie 7 colorway, sustainability appears to be a possible theme behind the pair as noted by the plants growing above Irving's ‘K’ logo, but there’s currently no indication that eco-friendly materials have been used on this specific shoe. The upper wears an orange color scheme while the tongue features green ‘ASW’ tags akin to the aforementioned “All-Star” KD 13. Capping off the look is a pink and black midsole and a teal outsole.

While official Nike product images of the “All-Star” Kyrie 7 have surfaced, a release date for this shoe has yet to be announced by the brand. Stick with Sole Collector for updates as new information becomes available.

Nike Kyrie 7 “All-Star”

Release Date: March 2021

Style #: DD1447-800

Price: $130

