While there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding NBA All-Star Weekend this year, Nike Basketball will still have sneakers lined up for the event including a new Nike KD 13 style for what’s expected to be Kevin Durant’s eleventh All-Star selection.

Official Nike product images of the latest KD 13 colorway have surfaced revealing a bold “ASW” tag on the tongue that links this pair back to the upcoming event. Elsewhere, the upper features various wave-like designs throughout the material that’s paired with a neon green Swoosh on the sides, a grey midsole, and a translucent outsole.

As of now, a release date for this “All-Star” Nike KD 13 has yet to be announced by the brand but with the 2021 NBA All-Star Game set to take place in early March, it’s likely that the shoe will launch around that same time. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike KD 13 “All-Star”

Release Date: March 2021

Color: Platinum Tint/Barely Volt

Style #: CW3159-001

Price: $150

Image via Nike

